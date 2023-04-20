Unusual Call Option Trade in Exela Technologies (XELA) Worth $7.21K

On April 20, 2023 at 13:44:03 ET an unusually large $7.21K block of Call contracts in Exela Technologies (XELA) was sold, with a strike price of $0.50 / share, expiring in 638 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.80 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in XELA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exela Technologies. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 714.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XELA is 0.00%, an increase of 244.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 73,649.03% to 10,107K shares. The put/call ratio of XELA is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4,700.00% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exela Technologies is $2.04. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 4,700.00% from its latest reported closing price of $0.04.

The projected annual revenue for Exela Technologies is $1,214MM, an increase of 12.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Virtu Financial holds 128K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing an increase of 45.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XELA by 50.34% over the last quarter.

WFH - Direxion Work From Home ETF holds 1,106K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares, representing a decrease of 16.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XELA by 74.73% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 60K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Rafferty Asset Management holds 1,143K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,254K shares, representing a decrease of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XELA by 87.02% over the last quarter.

Css holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Exela Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Exela Technologies, Inc. is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of expertise operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. With foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela's software and services include multi-industry department solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and public sectors. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 21,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

