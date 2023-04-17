Unusual Call Option Trade in Exela Technologies (XELA) Worth $5.45K

On April 17, 2023 at 09:36:02 ET an unusually large $5.45K block of Call contracts in Exela Technologies (XELA) was sold, with a strike price of $0.50 / share, expiring in 641 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.19 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in XELA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exela Technologies. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XELA is 0.00%, a decrease of 79.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.79% to 10,107K shares. The put/call ratio of XELA is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3,823.08% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exela Technologies is $2.04. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 3,823.08% from its latest reported closing price of $0.05.

The projected annual revenue for Exela Technologies is $1,214MM, an increase of 12.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rafferty Asset Management holds 1,143K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,254K shares, representing a decrease of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XELA by 87.02% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 86.44%.

Advisory Services Network holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 40K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 44.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XELA by 65.51% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 66K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Exela Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Exela Technologies, Inc. is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of expertise operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. With foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela's software and services include multi-industry department solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and public sectors. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 21,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

