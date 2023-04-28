Unusual Call Option Trade in Evolus (EOLS) Worth $31.50K

On April 28, 2023 at 10:01:45 ET an unusually large $31.50K block of Call contracts in Evolus (EOLS) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 21 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolus. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 7.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOLS is 0.15%, an increase of 58.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.82% to 31,147K shares. The put/call ratio of EOLS is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.19% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evolus is $16.89. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 104.19% from its latest reported closing price of $8.27.

The projected annual revenue for Evolus is $201MM, an increase of 35.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 1,457K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares, representing an increase of 48.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 68.72% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 103K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 17.53% over the last quarter.

VRTGX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 27K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 25.97% over the last quarter.

ISCG - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 13.44% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 316K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Evolus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus' unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today.

