Unusual Call Option Trade in Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) Worth $86.60K

On April 25, 2023 at 13:06:47 ET an unusually large $86.60K block of Call contracts in Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) was bought, with a strike price of $70.00 / share, expiring in 234 day(s) (on December 15, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equity Residential Properties Trust. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQR is 0.49%, an increase of 8.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.34% to 379,783K shares. The put/call ratio of EQR is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.62% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Equity Residential Properties Trust is $68.92. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.62% from its latest reported closing price of $61.20.

The projected annual revenue for Equity Residential Properties Trust is $2,909MM, an increase of 6.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBVSX - Bridge Builder Small holds 126K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing a decrease of 18.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 29.28% over the last quarter.

GREZX - Global Real Estate Securities Fund Investor holds 39K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 93.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 1,350.87% over the last quarter.

Natixis holds 283K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing an increase of 45.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 94.13% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 559K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares, representing a decrease of 22.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 95.20% over the last quarter.

Kula Investments holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Equity Residential Properties Trust Declares $0.66 Dividend

On March 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share ($2.65 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 27, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $61.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.33%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.36%, the lowest has been 2.56%, and the highest has been 4.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.72 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Equity Residential Properties Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 77,889 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

