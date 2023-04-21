Unusual Call Option Trade in EQT (EQT) Worth $671.60K

On April 21, 2023 at 10:16:09 ET an unusually large $671.60K block of Call contracts in EQT (EQT) was sold, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 28 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.33 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.27th percentile of all recent large trades made in EQT options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1447 funds or institutions reporting positions in EQT. This is an increase of 164 owner(s) or 12.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQT is 0.43%, a decrease of 23.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 405,004K shares. The put/call ratio of EQT is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.32% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for EQT is $47.56. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 45.32% from its latest reported closing price of $32.73.

The projected annual revenue for EQT is $10,848MM, a decrease of 9.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMOMX - AQR Large Cap Momentum Style Fund Class I holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing a decrease of 1,390.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 83.05% over the last quarter.

Qsemble Capital Management holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

PBUS - Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 13.70% over the last quarter.

Founders Financial Securities holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 25.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 0.52% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,360K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 946K shares, representing an increase of 30.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 8.35% over the last quarter.

EQT Declares $0.15 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 received the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $32.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.83%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.10%, the lowest has been 0.39%, and the highest has been 2.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=147).

The current dividend yield is 1.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

EQT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. The company is dedicated to responsibly developing its world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for its stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, EQT seeks to continuously improve the way it produces environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. The company has a longstanding commitment to the safety of its employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of the overall environmental footprint. Its values are evident in the way EQT operates and in how interacts each day - trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all the company does.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

