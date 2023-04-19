Unusual Call Option Trade in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - (EOSE) Worth $144.20K

On April 19, 2023 at 13:03:10 ET an unusually large $144.20K block of Call contracts in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - (EOSE) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.84th percentile of all recent large trades made in EOSE options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc -. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 29.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOSE is 0.02%, a decrease of 38.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 6,406K shares. The put/call ratio of EOSE is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.46% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - is $4.67. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 63.46% from its latest reported closing price of $2.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - is $141MM, an increase of 684.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 27K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE MUTUAL FUNDS - Nationwide Multi-Cap Portfolio Class R6 holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 31.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 1.22% over the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 39K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 16.67% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 96K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 35.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 23.51% over the last quarter.

ETHO - Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF holds 168K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 16.54% over the last quarter.

Eos Energy Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Its breakthrough Znyth® aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable - and manufactured in the U.S. - it's the core of its innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

See all Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.