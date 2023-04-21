Unusual Call Option Trade in Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit (EPD) Worth $84.55K

On April 21, 2023 at 15:20:38 ET an unusually large $84.55K block of Call contracts in Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit (EPD) was bought, with a strike price of $27.00 / share, expiring in 147 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.19 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.76th percentile of all recent large trades made in EPD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1414 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPD is 0.92%, an increase of 5.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 697,687K shares. The put/call ratio of EPD is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.04% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit is $32.30. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 21.04% from its latest reported closing price of $26.69.

The projected annual revenue for Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit is $61,067MM, an increase of 4.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Davis R M holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 757K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares, representing an increase of 9.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Patten Group holds 45K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Steward Partners Investment Advisory holds 170K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Berkley W R holds 4,090K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit Declares $0.49 Dividend

On April 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share ($1.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

At the current share price of $26.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.57%, the lowest has been 5.74%, and the highest has been 13.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.49 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Enterprise Products Partners L P Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Its services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership's assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

