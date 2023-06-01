Unusual Call Option Trade in Enlink Midstream LLC - Unit (ENLC) Worth $183.28K

On June 1, 2023 at 12:26:15 ET an unusually large $183.28K block of Call contracts in Enlink Midstream LLC - Unit (ENLC) was sold, with a strike price of $11.00 / share, expiring in 50 day(s) (on July 21, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enlink Midstream LLC - Unit. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENLC is 0.55%, a decrease of 14.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 324,544K shares. The put/call ratio of ENLC is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.51% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enlink Midstream LLC - Unit is 13.71. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 40.51% from its latest reported closing price of 9.76.

The projected annual revenue for Enlink Midstream LLC - Unit is 11,207MM, an increase of 24.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 47,894K shares representing 10.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,883K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 13.40% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 47,040K shares representing 10.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,914K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 11.33% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 25,780K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,230K shares, representing a decrease of 9.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 92.90% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 17,383K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,283K shares, representing a decrease of 22.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 29.48% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 15,329K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,169K shares, representing an increase of 20.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 3.56% over the last quarter.

Enlink Midstream LLC - Unit Declares $0.12 Dividend

On April 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 received the payment on May 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $9.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.10%, the lowest has been 3.47%, and the highest has been 70.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 8.00 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Enlink Midstream Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Its purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for its employees, customers, and investors.

