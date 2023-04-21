Unusual Call Option Trade in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) Worth $512.00K

On April 21, 2023 at 10:26:09 ET an unusually large $512.00K block of Call contracts in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was sold, with a strike price of $86.00 / share, expiring in 35 day(s) (on May 26, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.43 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.12th percentile of all recent large trades made in XLE options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1808 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XLE is 0.66%, a decrease of 17.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 286,193K shares. The put/call ratio of XLE is 1.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bfsg holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLE by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Lebenthal Global Advisors holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLE by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Great Lakes Advisors holds 57K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLE by 112.86% over the last quarter.

Somerset Group holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLE by 18.33% over the last quarter.

Eldridge Investment Advisors holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 117.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLE by 99.95% over the last quarter.

See all Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.