Unusual Call Option Trade in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) Worth $447.21K

On May 2, 2023 at 13:59:52 ET an unusually large $447.21K block of Call contracts in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was sold, with a strike price of $87.00 / share, expiring in 45 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.37 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.23th percentile of all recent large trades made in XLE options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1785 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XLE is 0.72%, a decrease of 9.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.86% to 284,337K shares. The put/call ratio of XLE is 2.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vivaldi Capital Management holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 14.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLE by 14.05% over the last quarter.

Aaron Wealth Advisors holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Resources Management holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLE by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Winch Advisory Services holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 21.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLE by 99.85% over the last quarter.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLE by 3.37% over the last quarter.

