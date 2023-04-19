Unusual Call Option Trade in Energy Fuels (UUUU) Worth $9.22K

On April 19, 2023 at 15:05:35 ET an unusually large $9.22K block of Call contracts in Energy Fuels (UUUU) was sold, with a strike price of $7.00 / share, expiring in 93 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.32 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in UUUU options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Fuels. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UUUU is 0.14%, a decrease of 7.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.54% to 76,097K shares. The put/call ratio of UUUU is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energy Fuels is $9.61. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 84.36% from its latest reported closing price of $5.21.

The projected annual revenue for Energy Fuels is $45MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VQNPX - Vanguard Growth and Income Fund Investor Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CBSE - Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Harbour Investments holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 86.81%.

TSGUX - Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 12.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 4.28% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 45.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 82.38% over the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U3O8 to major nuclear utilities. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and expects to commence commercial production of REE carbonate in 2021. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and all of its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery ('ISR') Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year, has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U3O8per year. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development.

