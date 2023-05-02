Unusual Call Option Trade in Energy Fuels (UUUU) Worth $31.92K

On May 2, 2023 at 12:31:15 ET an unusually large $31.92K block of Call contracts in Energy Fuels (UUUU) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 17 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.49 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in UUUU options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Fuels. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UUUU is 0.15%, a decrease of 7.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.07% to 76,875K shares. The put/call ratio of UUUU is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.44% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energy Fuels is $9.61. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 72.44% from its latest reported closing price of $5.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Energy Fuels is $45MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MetLife Investment Management holds 76K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing a decrease of 8.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 15.65% over the last quarter.

IWIN - Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 15.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 9.26% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Trust holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Azarias Capital Management holds 516K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 15.94% over the last quarter.

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates holds 683K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company.

Energy Fuels Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U3O8 to major nuclear utilities. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and expects to commence commercial production of REE carbonate in 2021. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and all of its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery ('ISR') Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year, has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U3O8per year. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development.

See all Energy Fuels regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.