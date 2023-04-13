Unusual Call Option Trade in Endeavour Silver (EXK) Worth $175.00K

On April 13, 2023 at 10:03:45 ET an unusually large $175.00K block of Call contracts in Endeavour Silver (EXK) was bought, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 281 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.13 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.55th percentile of all recent large trades made in EXK options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endeavour Silver. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXK is 0.17%, an increase of 26.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.25% to 69,377K shares. The put/call ratio of EXK is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.78% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Endeavour Silver is $4.66. The forecasts range from a low of $3.55 to a high of $5.82. The average price target represents an increase of 8.78% from its latest reported closing price of $4.28.

The projected annual revenue for Endeavour Silver is $156MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Swiss National Bank holds 460K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares, representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXK by 14.00% over the last quarter.

Euro Pacific Asset Management holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - Precious Metals Fund Variable Annuity holds 76K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 26.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXK by 5.81% over the last quarter.

Stephens holds 64K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Mariner holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Endeavour Silver Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates three, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera Mine Project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. The Company's philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

