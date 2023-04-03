Unusual Call Option Trade in Endeavor Group Holdings (EDR) Worth $332.07K

On April 3, 2023 at 11:15:59 ET an unusually large $332.07K block of Call contracts in Endeavor Group Holdings (EDR) was bought, with a strike price of $22.50 / share, expiring in 46 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.56 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 55.96 percentile of all recent large trades made in EDR options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.20% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Endeavor Group Holdings is $31.88. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 33.20% from its latest reported closing price of $23.93.

The projected annual revenue for Endeavor Group Holdings is $5,896MM, an increase of 11.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endeavor Group Holdings. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 14.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDR is 0.50%, a decrease of 2.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 280,467K shares. The put/call ratio of EDR is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 91,976K shares representing 31.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 21,039K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 14,156K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,902K shares, representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDR by 4.32% over the last quarter.

MIC Capital Management UK LLP holds 8,536K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 8,316K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Endeavor Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc is an American holding company for talent and media agencies with its primary offices in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Endeavor represents artists in film, television, music, theater, digital media, and publishing.

