Unusual Call Option Trade in Eli Lilly And (LLY) Worth $2,134.00K

On May 2, 2023 at 10:22:36 ET an unusually large $2,134.00K block of Call contracts in Eli Lilly And (LLY) was sold, with a strike price of $440.00 / share, expiring in 171 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.02 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in LLY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4068 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eli Lilly And. This is an increase of 126 owner(s) or 3.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLY is 0.82%, a decrease of 9.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 883,915K shares. The put/call ratio of LLY is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.66% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eli Lilly And is $390.96. The forecasts range from a low of $272.70 to a high of $467.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.66% from its latest reported closing price of $405.81.

The projected annual revenue for Eli Lilly And is $30,424MM, an increase of 9.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Advanced Strategies Portfolio holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 151K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 95.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 2,299.75% over the last quarter.

PTMAX - PGIM QMA LARGE-CAP CORE EQUITY FUND holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 52.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 91.22% over the last quarter.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEQIX - Fidelity Equity-Income Fund holds 310K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 8.77% over the last quarter.

Lilly Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. It was founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today it remains true to that mission in all its work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism.

