Unusual Call Option Trade in Eldorado Gold (EGO) Worth $660.00K

On April 13, 2023 at 11:59:59 ET an unusually large $660.00K block of Call contracts in Eldorado Gold (EGO) was bought, with a strike price of $16.00 / share, expiring in 190 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.50 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.89th percentile of all recent large trades made in EGO options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eldorado Gold. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGO is 0.26%, a decrease of 25.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.88% to 142,985K shares. The put/call ratio of EGO is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.97% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eldorado Gold is $8.40. The forecasts range from a low of $6.95 to a high of $10.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.97% from its latest reported closing price of $11.20.

The projected annual revenue for Eldorado Gold is $1,034MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trexquant Investment holds 147K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 43.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 99.80% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 152K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 72.01% over the last quarter.

Signaturefd holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 70.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 99.52% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 60K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing a decrease of 9.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 16.04% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,676K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,420K shares, representing an increase of 15.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 57.01% over the last quarter.

Eldorado Gold Background Information



Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canadian company that owns and operates gold mines in Turkey, Greece and Canada. Since its merger with European Goldfields in 2011 the company has been pursuing the development of the Skouries mine, Olympias mine and Stratoni mine in Greece.

