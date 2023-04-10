Unusual Call Option Trade in Eldorado Gold (EGO) Worth $660.00K

On April 10, 2023 at 15:13:15 ET an unusually large $660.00K block of Call contracts in Eldorado Gold (EGO) was bought, with a strike price of $17.00 / share, expiring in 193 days (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.66 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in EGO options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.33% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eldorado Gold is $8.40. The forecasts range from a low of $6.95 to a high of $10.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.33% from its latest reported closing price of $10.82.

The projected annual revenue for Eldorado Gold is $1,034MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eldorado Gold. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGO is 0.29%, a decrease of 16.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.79% to 142,985K shares. The put/call ratio of EGO is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Helikon Investments holds 23,372K shares representing 12.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,156K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 19,909K shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,788K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 21.10% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith & holds 9,794K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,814K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 21.46% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 9,574K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,477K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 9.78% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 6,450K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,329K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 13.63% over the last quarter.

Eldorado Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canadian company that owns and operates gold mines in Turkey, Greece and Canada. Since its merger with European Goldfields in 2011 the company has been pursuing the development of the Skouries mine, Olympias mine and Stratoni mine in Greece.

