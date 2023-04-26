Unusual Call Option Trade in Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Worth $525.26K

On April 26, 2023 at 10:44:51 ET an unusually large $525.26K block of Call contracts in Elastic N.V. (ESTC) was bought, with a strike price of $60.00 / share, expiring in 51 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.60 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in ESTC options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 649 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elastic N.V.. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESTC is 0.37%, a decrease of 33.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.60% to 81,901K shares. The put/call ratio of ESTC is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.18% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Elastic N.V. is $72.00. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 28.18% from its latest reported closing price of $56.17.

The projected annual revenue for Elastic N.V. is $1,092MM, an increase of 6.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BNSCX - Ubs U.s. Small Cap Growth Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 32.02% over the last quarter.

OGGFX - JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 394K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares, representing a decrease of 35.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 45.15% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 29K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 12.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 23.05% over the last quarter.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 102K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 31.79% over the last quarter.

Guardian Variable Products Trust - Guardian All Cap Core VIP Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 33.25% over the last quarter.

Elastic N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE.

