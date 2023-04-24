Unusual Call Option Trade in Ecopetrol SA - ADR (EC) Worth $85.00K

On April 24, 2023 at 15:33:50 ET an unusually large $85.00K block of Call contracts in Ecopetrol SA - ADR (EC) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.39 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.21th percentile of all recent large trades made in EC options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecopetrol SA - ADR. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 6.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EC is 0.32%, an increase of 173.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.50% to 41,906K shares. The put/call ratio of EC is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.19% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ecopetrol SA - ADR is $13.67. The forecasts range from a low of $10.88 to a high of $17.49. The average price target represents an increase of 23.19% from its latest reported closing price of $11.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ecopetrol SA - ADR is $140,583,414MM, a decrease of 11.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $574.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EITEX - Parametric Tax-Managed Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 47K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,547K shares, representing a decrease of 5,273.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EC by 57.94% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 62K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing a decrease of 37.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EC by 81.91% over the last quarter.

Brinker Capital Investments holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 159K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 55.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EC by 144.13% over the last quarter.

Covestor holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Ecopetrol Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ecopetrol, formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos S.A. is the largest and primary petroleum company in Colombia.

See all Ecopetrol SA - ADR regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.