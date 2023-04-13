Unusual Call Option Trade in Ecolab (ECL) Worth $94.20K

On April 13, 2023 at 11:07:21 ET an unusually large $94.20K block of Call contracts in Ecolab (ECL) was sold, with a strike price of $185.00 / share, expiring in 99 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.38 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in ECL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1973 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecolab. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECL is 0.42%, an increase of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 238,915K shares. The put/call ratio of ECL is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.98% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ecolab is $172.43. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.98% from its latest reported closing price of $164.25.

The projected annual revenue for Ecolab is $15,055MM, an increase of 6.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 92K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ESMV - iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 20.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Atwood & Palmer holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GOLDMAN SACHS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Goldman Sachs Equity Index Fund Service holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 6.63% over the last quarter.

Elmwood Wealth Management holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 10.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 12.82% over the last quarter.

Ecolab Declares $0.53 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share ($2.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 21, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share.

At the current share price of $164.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.05%, the lowest has been 0.81%, and the highest has been 1.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Ecolab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A trusted partner at nearly 3 million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world.

