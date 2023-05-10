Unusual Call Option Trade in Ebix (EBIX) Worth $333.00K

On May 10, 2023 at 11:48:01 ET an unusually large $333.00K block of Call contracts in Ebix (EBIX) was sold, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 37 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.17 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.41th percentile of all recent large trades made in EBIX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ebix. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBIX is 0.09%, a decrease of 13.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 22,717K shares. The put/call ratio of EBIX is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 144.72% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ebix is 40.67. The forecasts range from a low of 30.05 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 144.72% from its latest reported closing price of 16.62.

The projected annual revenue for Ebix is 1,052MM, an increase of 0.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,741K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,727K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBIX by 3.55% over the last quarter.

Villere St Denis J & Co holds 1,410K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBIX by 61,029.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 765K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 741K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares, representing an increase of 40.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBIX by 66.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 645K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing an increase of 43.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBIX by 68.64% over the last quarter.

Ebix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With a 'Phygital' strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations ('ASEAN') countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company's EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other markets. EbixCash's Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India's airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 32 international airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year. EbixCash's inward remittance business in India conducts approx. $6.5 billion gross annual remittance business, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia's leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients; processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year. EbixCash's Financial Technology solutions are today deployed across prestigious financial institutions and Banks in 44 countries.

