Unusual Call Option Trade in EBay (EBAY) Worth $114.89K

On April 20, 2023 at 11:50:13 ET an unusually large $114.89K block of Call contracts in EBay (EBAY) was sold, with a strike price of $45.00 / share, expiring in 29 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.53 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.43th percentile of all recent large trades made in EBAY options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1834 funds or institutions reporting positions in EBay. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBAY is 0.29%, an increase of 4.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 524,287K shares. The put/call ratio of EBAY is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.50% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for EBay is $49.17. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 12.50% from its latest reported closing price of $43.71.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for EBay is $9,846MM, an increase of 0.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QDYN - FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 16.98% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 171K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing a decrease of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 0.99% over the last quarter.

HCIGX - The Institutional Growth Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 0.42% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock S&P 500 Index V.I. Fund Class I holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 5.34% over the last quarter.

EBay Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $43.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.74%, the lowest has been 0.89%, and the highest has been 3.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

EBay Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eBay Inc. is an American multinational e-commerce company based in San Jose, California, that facilitates consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales through its website. eBay was founded by Pierre Omidyar in 1995, and became a notable success story of the dot-com bubble.

See all EBay regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.