Unusual Call Option Trade in e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Worth $335.00K

On April 18, 2023 at 10:43:47 ET an unusually large $335.00K block of Call contracts in e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) was bought, with a strike price of $115.00 / share, expiring in 122 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in ELF options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in e.l.f. Beauty. This is an increase of 100 owner(s) or 18.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELF is 0.33%, an increase of 8.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 59,420K shares. The put/call ratio of ELF is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.56% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for e.l.f. Beauty is $78.44. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.56% from its latest reported closing price of $90.74.

The projected annual revenue for e.l.f. Beauty is $546MM, an increase of 10.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bridgefront Capital holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 39.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 28.36% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFAC - Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 54K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 902K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182K shares, representing a decrease of 31.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 2.37% over the last quarter.

e.l.f. Beauty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

e.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of its namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the addition of pioneering clean-beauty brand W3LL PEOPLE and launch of the lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare created with Alicia Keys, the Company continues to strategically expand its portfolio with brands that support its purpose and values. The family of Company's brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and clean beauty specialty retailers.

