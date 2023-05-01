Unusual Call Option Trade in Dynatrace (DT) Worth $46.26K

On May 1, 2023 at 10:55:53 ET an unusually large $46.26K block of Call contracts in Dynatrace (DT) was bought, with a strike price of $42.00 / share, expiring in 4 day(s) (on May 5, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.75 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 64.24th percentile of all recent large trades made in DT options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 866 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynatrace. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DT is 0.33%, a decrease of 9.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 316,075K shares. The put/call ratio of DT is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.48% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dynatrace is $49.67. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 17.48% from its latest reported closing price of $42.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dynatrace is $1,378MM, an increase of 25.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fmr holds 11,634K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,300K shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT by 0.88% over the last quarter.

Howard Hughes Medical Institute holds 1,292K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 462K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT by 10.11% over the last quarter.

Shannon River Fund Management holds 648K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FIIAX - Fidelity Advisor Mid Cap II Fund holds 241K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Dynatrace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, the companuy's all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That's why many of the world's largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

See all Dynatrace regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.