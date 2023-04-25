Unusual Call Option Trade in DT Midstream (DTM) Worth $66.71K

On April 25, 2023 at 12:53:55 ET an unusually large $66.71K block of Call contracts in DT Midstream (DTM) was sold, with a strike price of $50.00 / share, expiring in 24 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in DTM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 863 funds or institutions reporting positions in DT Midstream. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTM is 0.32%, a decrease of 1.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 97,496K shares. The put/call ratio of DTM is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.93% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for DT Midstream is $59.16. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 19.93% from its latest reported closing price of $49.33.

The projected annual revenue for DT Midstream is $957MM, an increase of 4.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fmr holds 272K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 96.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 3,112.16% over the last quarter.

Tiedemann Advisors holds 52K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cantor Fitzgerald Sustainable Infrastructure Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 6.26% over the last quarter.

DFAU - Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 31.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 12.60% over the last quarter.

DT Midstream Declares $0.69 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share ($2.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 20, 2023 received the payment on April 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share.

At the current share price of $49.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.59%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.07%, the lowest has been 4.22%, and the highest has been 6.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=64).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

DT Midstream Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DT Midstream is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, and compression, treatment and surface facilities. The Company transports clean, natural gas for gas and electric utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a target of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction in the next decade. DT Midstream is among the first in the midstream sector to establish net zero goals.

