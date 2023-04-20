Unusual Call Option Trade in DraftKings Inc. - (DKNG) Worth $119.76K

On April 20, 2023 at 11:35:07 ET an unusually large $119.76K block of Call contracts in DraftKings Inc. - (DKNG) was sold, with a strike price of $22.50 / share, expiring in 29 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.18 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 84.79th percentile of all recent large trades made in DKNG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 749 funds or institutions reporting positions in DraftKings Inc. -. This is an increase of 735 owner(s) or 5,250.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKNG is 0.45%, a decrease of 3.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5,748.93% to 312,725K shares. The put/call ratio of DKNG is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.13% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DraftKings Inc. - is $24.63. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 15.13% from its latest reported closing price of $21.39.

The projected annual revenue for DraftKings Inc. - is $2,972MM, an increase of 32.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NewSquare Capital holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 23.74% over the last quarter.

Crystal Rock Capital Management holds 220K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 91.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 45.03% over the last quarter.

JACFX - John Hancock Mid Cap Growth Fund Class NAV holds 1,262K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 30.43% over the last quarter.

IYY - iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 10.06% over the last quarter.

DFAC - Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 224K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing an increase of 10.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 7.54% over the last quarter.

DraftKings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DraftKings is an American daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company. The company allows users to enter daily and weekly fantasy sports–related contests and win money based on individual player performances in five major American sports (MLB, the NHL, the NFL, the NBA and the PGA), Premier League and UEFA Champions League football, NASCAR auto racing, Canadian Football League, the XFL, mixed martial arts (MMA), Tennis, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and WWE.

