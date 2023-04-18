Unusual Call Option Trade in Draftkings (DKNG) Worth $213.60K

On April 18, 2023 at 14:36:31 ET an unusually large $213.60K block of Call contracts in Draftkings (DKNG) was bought, with a strike price of $22.50 / share, expiring in 31 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.28 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.67th percentile of all recent large trades made in DKNG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 752 funds or institutions reporting positions in Draftkings. This is an increase of 736 owner(s) or 4,600.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKNG is 0.45%, an increase of 2.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5,749.19% to 312,760K shares. The put/call ratio of DKNG is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.35% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Draftkings is $24.63. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 26.35% from its latest reported closing price of $19.49.

The projected annual revenue for Draftkings is $2,972MM, an increase of 32.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

McIlrath & Eck holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 30.87% over the last quarter.

TLSTX - Stock Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GENY - Principal Millennials Index ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 34.94% over the last quarter.

City State Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IMPAX - ERShares US Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 14.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 13.34% over the last quarter.

DraftKings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DraftKings is an American daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company. The company allows users to enter daily and weekly fantasy sports–related contests and win money based on individual player performances in five major American sports (MLB, the NHL, the NFL, the NBA and the PGA), Premier League and UEFA Champions League football, NASCAR auto racing, Canadian Football League, the XFL, mixed martial arts (MMA), Tennis, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and WWE.

