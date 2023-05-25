Unusual Call Option Trade in Dow (DOW) Worth $186.48K

On May 25, 2023 at 10:17:17 ET an unusually large $186.48K block of Call contracts in Dow (DOW) was sold, with a strike price of $50.00 / share, expiring in 57 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.40 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.57th percentile of all recent large trades made in DOW options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2805 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dow. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOW is 0.37%, an increase of 2.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 507,401K shares. The put/call ratio of DOW is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.50% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dow is 59.28. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.50% from its latest reported closing price of 51.32.

The projected annual revenue for Dow is 52,469MM, a decrease of 1.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 23,332K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,557K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 84.43% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 14,901K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,536K shares, representing an increase of 29.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 50.06% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 14,107K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,969K shares, representing a decrease of 41.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 25.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,583K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,388K shares, representing a decrease of 57.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 13.50% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 11,855K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,030K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 9.19% over the last quarter.

Dow Declares $0.70 Dividend

On April 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $51.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.46%, the lowest has been 3.95%, and the highest has been 12.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.18 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.00 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.68. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Dow Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dow combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through its materials science expertise and collaboration with its partners. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020.

Key filings for this company:

