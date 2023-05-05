Unusual Call Option Trade in Dole (DOLE) Worth $82.56K

On May 5, 2023 at 10:07:52 ET an unusually large $82.56K block of Call contracts in Dole (DOLE) was bought, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 105 day(s) (on August 18, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dole. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOLE is 0.33%, an increase of 14.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.38% to 33,939K shares. The put/call ratio of DOLE is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dole is 15.03. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 23.24% from its latest reported closing price of 12.20.

The projected annual revenue for Dole is 9,578MM, an increase of 3.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pale Fire Capital SE holds 7,363K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company.

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,500K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,250K shares, representing an increase of 27.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOLE by 58.44% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 4,377K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,198K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOLE by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Redwood Capital Management holds 2,558K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 1,650K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,806K shares, representing a decrease of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOLE by 10.24% over the last quarter.

Dole Declares $0.08 Dividend

On March 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $12.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.87%, the lowest has been 1.99%, and the highest has been 4.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=74).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 8.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Dole Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dole plc produces and distributes food products. The Company offers fresh fruit, vegetables, and food products such as bananas, pineapples, berries, avocados, and other organic produce. Dole serves customers worldwide.

