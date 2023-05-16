Unusual Call Option Trade in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) Worth $126.94K

On May 16, 2023 at 10:15:45 ET an unusually large $126.94K block of Call contracts in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) was sold, with a strike price of $6.00 / share, expiring in 10 day(s) (on May 26, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.26 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.65th percentile of all recent large trades made in LABU options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 7.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LABU is 0.03%, a decrease of 38.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.84% to 5,282K shares. The put/call ratio of LABU is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 1,553K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,040K shares, representing a decrease of 31.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LABU by 56.80% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 531K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Squarepoint Ops holds 354K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Virtu Financial holds 300K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jump Financial holds 213K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,187K shares, representing a decrease of 456.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LABU by 90.21% over the last quarter.

