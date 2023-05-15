Unusual Call Option Trade in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) Worth $91.90K

On May 15, 2023 at 10:06:29 ET an unusually large $91.90K block of Call contracts in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 4 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIBS is 0.00%, a decrease of 89.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.46% to 417K shares. The put/call ratio of HIBS is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

National Asset Management holds 101K shares.

Renaissance Technologies holds 86K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 86K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIBS by 40.19% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 51K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing a decrease of 25.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIBS by 52.55% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 50K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 56.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIBS by 58.72% over the last quarter.

See all Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.