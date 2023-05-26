Unusual Call Option Trade in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) Worth $347.50K

On May 26, 2023 at 14:47:56 ET an unusually large $347.50K block of Call contracts in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) was bought, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 175 day(s) (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.94 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SOXL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 7.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOXL is 0.21%, an increase of 268.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 56.43% to 10,575K shares. The put/call ratio of SOXL is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,702K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares, representing an increase of 94.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOXL by 1,305.79% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 1,739K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 96.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOXL by 4,195.68% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 1,206K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares, representing an increase of 46.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOXL by 203.13% over the last quarter.

Traynor Capital Management holds 841K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 838K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOXL by 94.51% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 567K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing an increase of 68.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOXL by 354.33% over the last quarter.

