Unusual Call Option Trade in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (YINN) Worth $480.00K

On August 23, 2023 at 12:21:14 ET an unusually large $480.00K block of Call contracts in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (YINN) was sold, with a strike price of $33.50 / share, expiring in 37 day(s) (on September 29, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.26 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.76th percentile of all recent large trades made in YINN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YINN is 0.08%, an increase of 229.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 292.22% to 1,179K shares. The put/call ratio of YINN is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 840K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 98.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YINN by 4,853.28% over the last quarter.

Elevatus Welath Management holds 116K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 45K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 81.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YINN by 2,742.48% over the last quarter.

IMC-Chicago holds 34K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 61.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YINN by 47.13% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 33K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing a decrease of 168.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YINN by 70.86% over the last quarter.

