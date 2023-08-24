Unusual Call Option Trade in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (TMF) Worth $290.00K

On August 24, 2023 at 09:31:09 ET an unusually large $290.00K block of Call contracts in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (TMF) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 148 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.23 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.47th percentile of all recent large trades made in TMF options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 10.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMF is 0.30%, an increase of 99.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.83% to 9,502K shares. The put/call ratio of TMF is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 1,224K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 802K shares, representing an increase of 34.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMF by 31.53% over the last quarter.

Taika Capital holds 669K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 491K shares, representing an increase of 26.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMF by 33.45% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 656K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing an increase of 82.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMF by 3,458.43% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 609K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares, representing an increase of 19.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMF by 8.70% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 559K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares, representing an increase of 45.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMF by 75.25% over the last quarter.

