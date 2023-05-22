Unusual Call Option Trade in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (TMF) Worth $236.80K

On May 22, 2023 at 10:07:06 ET an unusually large $236.80K block of Call contracts in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (TMF) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 606 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.58 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TMF options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 12.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMF is 0.12%, a decrease of 72.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.81% to 8,731K shares. The put/call ratio of TMF is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 1,170K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,068K shares, representing an increase of 8.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMF by 130,697.86% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 802K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares, representing an increase of 15.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMF by 21.46% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 793K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares, representing a decrease of 51.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMF by 35.31% over the last quarter.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP holds 750K shares.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors holds 558K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.