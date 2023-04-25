Unusual Call Option Trade in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) Worth $162.00K

On April 25, 2023 at 11:59:42 ET an unusually large $162.00K block of Call contracts in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 143 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.10 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 86.12th percentile of all recent large trades made in LABU options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 17.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LABU is 0.04%, a decrease of 39.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42.98% to 6,802K shares. The put/call ratio of LABU is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Spire Wealth Management holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 40.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LABU by 99.84% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 33K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 27.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LABU by 32.58% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 43K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Morgan Stanley holds 126K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 205K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares, representing a decrease of 151.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LABU by 99.96% over the last quarter.

