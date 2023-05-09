Unusual Call Option Trade in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) Worth $127.75K

On May 9, 2023 at 11:56:28 ET an unusually large $127.75K block of Call contracts in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 10 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.68 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.65th percentile of all recent large trades made in LABU options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 16.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LABU is 0.04%, a decrease of 12.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 80.28% to 6,099K shares. The put/call ratio of LABU is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 2,040K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares, representing an increase of 77.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LABU by 355.94% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 879K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jane Street Group holds 725K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 98.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LABU by 5,665.28% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 531K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Virtu Financial holds 300K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

