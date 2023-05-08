Unusual Call Option Trade in Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) Worth $192.87K

On May 8, 2023 at 13:22:17 ET an unusually large $192.87K block of Call contracts in Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) was sold, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 74 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.01 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.39th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPXS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bear 3X Shares. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXS is 0.21%, a decrease of 66.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.16% to 3,587K shares. The put/call ratio of SPXS is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 1,240K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 530K shares, representing an increase of 57.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXS by 86.83% over the last quarter.

Jump Financial holds 446K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares, representing a decrease of 21.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXS by 67.64% over the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 365K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citadel Advisors holds 241K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing a decrease of 132.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXS by 66.66% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 225K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares, representing a decrease of 50.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXS by 50.86% over the last quarter.

