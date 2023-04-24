Unusual Call Option Trade in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA) Worth $315.00K

On April 24, 2023 at 09:31:02 ET an unusually large $315.00K block of Call contracts in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA) was bought, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 4 day(s) (on April 28, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.80 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TNA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 30.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNA is 0.68%, an increase of 85.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 63.41% to 1,700K shares. The put/call ratio of TNA is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Securities holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VYSVX - Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 62.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNA by 4.71% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 118.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNA by 54.72% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 115K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

