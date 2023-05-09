Unusual Call Option Trade in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (TZA) Worth $268.86K

On May 9, 2023 at 15:55:11 ET an unusually large $268.86K block of Call contracts in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (TZA) was bought, with a strike price of $32.00 / share, expiring in 10 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.31 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.01th percentile of all recent large trades made in TZA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TZA is 0.12%, an increase of 4.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.97% to 1,502K shares. The put/call ratio of TZA is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 467K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares, representing an increase of 10.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TZA by 16.63% over the last quarter.

Jump Financial holds 269K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jane Street Group holds 127K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing a decrease of 204.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TZA by 76.95% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 98K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Empowered Funds holds 95K shares.

See all Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.