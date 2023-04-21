Unusual Call Option Trade in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (TZA) Worth $167.31K

On April 21, 2023 at 14:01:26 ET an unusually large $167.31K block of Call contracts in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (TZA) was sold, with a strike price of $32.00 / share, expiring in 28 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.39 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.14th percentile of all recent large trades made in TZA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 29.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TZA is 0.07%, a decrease of 61.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 43.65% to 1,172K shares. The put/call ratio of TZA is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Empowered Funds holds 95K shares.

MAI Capital Management holds 9K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Trellus Management Company holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wolverine Trading holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

