Unusual Call Option Trade in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) Worth $371.00K

On April 18, 2023 at 09:36:05 ET an unusually large $371.00K block of Call contracts in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 3 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.44 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.92th percentile of all recent large trades made in SOXL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 16.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOXL is 0.06%, a decrease of 11.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 6,764K shares. The put/call ratio of SOXL is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 27K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 23.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOXL by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Bluesphere Advisors holds 167K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing a decrease of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOXL by 99.91% over the last quarter.

NewSquare Capital holds 0K shares.

TCI Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 648.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOXL by 87.60% over the last quarter.

