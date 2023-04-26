Unusual Call Option Trade in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) Worth $281.40K

On April 26, 2023 at 14:54:12 ET an unusually large $281.40K block of Call contracts in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) was sold, with a strike price of $13.00 / share, expiring in 268 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.33 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.69th percentile of all recent large trades made in SOXL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 15.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOXL is 0.13%, an increase of 103.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.01% to 6,513K shares. The put/call ratio of SOXL is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 115K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 70.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOXL by 253.16% over the last quarter.

Cutler Group holds 160K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 49.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOXL by 99.73% over the last quarter.

Symmetry Peak Management holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Vontobel Holding holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 41.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOXL by 75.69% over the last quarter.

Quent Capital holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 31.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOXL by 34.38% over the last quarter.

