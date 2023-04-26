Unusual Call Option Trade in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) Worth $204.80K

On April 26, 2023 at 15:01:13 ET an unusually large $204.80K block of Call contracts in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) was sold, with a strike price of $13.00 / share, expiring in 268 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.03th percentile of all recent large trades made in SOXL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 15.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOXL is 0.13%, an increase of 103.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.01% to 6,513K shares. The put/call ratio of SOXL is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAP Consulting holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Creative Planning holds 57K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOXL by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing a decrease of 1,337.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOXL by 98.48% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 986K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares, representing an increase of 17.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOXL by 36.40% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 27K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 23.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOXL by 99.87% over the last quarter.

