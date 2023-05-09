Unusual Call Option Trade in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (SOXS) Worth $520.00K

On May 9, 2023 at 10:14:46 ET an unusually large $520.00K block of Call contracts in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (SOXS) was bought, with a strike price of $18.00 / share, expiring in 101 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.62 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SOXS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 1,450.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOXS is 0.54%, a decrease of 42.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.05% to 2,772K shares. The put/call ratio of SOXS is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 1,290K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,633K shares, representing a decrease of 26.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOXS by 53.36% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 281K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 92.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOXS by 717.07% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 246K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares, representing a decrease of 268.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOXS by 85.15% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 144K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 46.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOXS by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 104K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 83.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOXS by 218.04% over the last quarter.

