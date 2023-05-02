Unusual Call Option Trade in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) Worth $370.55K

On May 2, 2023 at 11:22:49 ET an unusually large $370.55K block of Call contracts in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 136 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 7.65 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in DPST options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPST is 0.09%, an increase of 790.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 355.69% to 901K shares. The put/call ratio of DPST is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cutler Group holds 58K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 96.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPST by 1,310,843.58% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 47K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPST by 5.35% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 96K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 80.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPST by 401.32% over the last quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HDPSX - Hodges Small Cap Fund Retail Class holds 150K shares.

See all Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.