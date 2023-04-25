Unusual Call Option Trade in Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (DRN) Worth $147.70K

On April 25, 2023 at 13:24:37 ET an unusually large $147.70K block of Call contracts in Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (DRN) was sold, with a strike price of $7.00 / share, expiring in 24 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in DRN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRN is 0.04%, an increase of 39.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 116.74% to 529K shares. The put/call ratio of DRN is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UPUPX - Upright Growth Fund holds 5K shares.

Snowden Capital Advisors holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 47.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRN by 99.82% over the last quarter.

Spire Wealth Management holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRN by 99.91% over the last quarter.

LifeGuide Financial Advisors holds 117K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 10.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRN by 101,595.64% over the last quarter.

UPRIGHT INVESTMENTS TRUST - Upright Growth & Income Fund holds 2K shares.

