Unusual Call Option Trade in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) Worth $336.50K

On May 11, 2023 at 10:31:31 ET an unusually large $336.50K block of Call contracts in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) was sold, with a strike price of $47.00 / share, expiring in 127 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.46 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.04th percentile of all recent large trades made in NUGT options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUGT is 0.01%, a decrease of 47.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 757K shares. The put/call ratio of NUGT is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 207K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Simplex Trading holds 180K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing an increase of 26.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUGT by 33.26% over the last quarter.

Caption Management holds 45K shares.

Jane Street Group holds 44K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 53.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUGT by 170.17% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 34K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 13.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUGT by 12.66% over the last quarter.

