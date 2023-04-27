Unusual Call Option Trade in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) Worth $124.09K

On April 27, 2023 at 09:30:06 ET an unusually large $124.09K block of Call contracts in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) was bought, with a strike price of $11.00 / share, expiring in 22 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.78 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.65th percentile of all recent large trades made in DUST options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 21.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUST is 0.03%, an increase of 2.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.30% to 1,271K shares. The put/call ratio of DUST is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jump Financial holds 63K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cutler Group holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 14.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUST by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 180K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing an increase of 57.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUST by 42.46% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 551K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 918K shares, representing a decrease of 66.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUST by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 129K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 26.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUST by 21.23% over the last quarter.

See all Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.