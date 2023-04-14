Unusual Call Option Trade in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) Worth $112.47K

On April 14, 2023 at 09:54:35 ET an unusually large $112.47K block of Call contracts in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 35 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.59 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in DUST options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 26.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUST is 0.03%, an increase of 1.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.30% to 1,272K shares. The put/call ratio of DUST is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cutler Group holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 14.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUST by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Coppell Advisory Solutions holds 0K shares.

UBS Group holds 27K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 84.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUST by 218.61% over the last quarter.

Headlands Technologies holds 3K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 247.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUST by 81.64% over the last quarter.

